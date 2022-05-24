(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria American Legion Post 87 wants to remind individuals and businesses how to properly display our American Flag on Memorial Day.
They say that the Flag is to be flown at half Mast until noon and then raised to full staff. In addition, brackets attached to a building have two positions with the lower position is for half mast and the upper position for full mast display.
Memorial Day is one of the most popular days in the U.S. to fly the American flag, according to the U.S. government.