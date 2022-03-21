(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning more details about the man arrested in connection to the Amber Alert late last week where a 2-year-old boy was abducted.
The Pope County Sheriff's Office says that Victor Ramirez or Benigno Alvarrez, 31, of Big Lake, was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail on probable cause for kidnapping. He was arrested outside a home in Paynesville following a brief struggle. A tip from a 911 caller lead authorities to the location.
Authorities say that the child, Robert Ramirez, was abducted on Thursday morning. He was found safe about nine hours later.
The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation. He was then reunited with his mother.