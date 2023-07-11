(Undated)--Amazon Prime Days 2023 is underway. In addition, a number of other companies are offering summer-sizzling deals. Bao Vang with the Better Business Bureau encourages you to shop smart. She says that "scammers are really good at mimicking other sites with photos, brands, and logos that look and feel like legitimate sites." She says that "just because a website or email looks official does not mean it is."
Vang says a good rule of thumb is not to believe everything you see. She says being vigilant can save you a lot of money in the end.