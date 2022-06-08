(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Education Foundation (AEF) is pleased to announce that the following individuals will be inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame this fall:
Dr. Terry Quist, Class of 1971, retired Alexandria superintendent and co-owner of an educational consulting firm, True North Consulting Partners; Lisa (Kluver) Grimes, Class of 1978, women’s golf professional and LPGA teaching professional at the Alexandria Golf Club; and Dr. Thomas Kiehne, Class of 1965, senior lecturer in the mechanical engineering department at the University of Texas at Austin and retired U.S. Army Colonel.
The Alumni Hall of Fame was created in 2007 as a means to honor graduates or any staff or faculty member who has earned distinction or achievement in their professional field. The Hall of Fame recipients will be inducted at the recognition luncheon on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., and they will be invited to be grand marshals during the Homecoming Community Parade as part of homecoming festivities later that same day.
“There are many unique and outstanding accomplishments by the Hall of Fame recipients in this Hall of Fame class,” said Anthony Zimny, Foundation Board Chair. “We look forward to honoring them this fall and recognizing their successes and contributions.”
Complete biographical information on the honorees and luncheon event details will be announced in July and available on the Alexandria Education Foundation’s website at www.alexeducationfoundation.org.