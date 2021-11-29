(Alexandria, MN) Alomere Health in West Central Minnesota has been keeping watchful eye on the current health situation within the state and region and are issuing the following new visitor guidelines at all Alomere Health locations, effective today, November 29th:
• 1 healthy visitor per inpatient at any given time for Med/Surg and ICU departments. (minors will be allowed 2 guardians)
• 2 healthy visitors per OB patient at any given time
• All visitors must meet our COVID-19 self-screening requirements prior to entering our facilities: Visitors must be healthy and not show any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever.
• Visitors must be appropriately masked at all times, covering both the nose and mouth.
• No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients.
• No visitors in chemotherapy infusion clinic.
• Visitors must remain in patient rooms for the duration of their visit.
Any visitor violating any of these requirements will be asked to leave Alomere Health and all of its facilities until they are able to meet these requirements. Patients will continue to be asked for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including feeling ill or feverish. As stewards of our communities’ health and as health care workers, employees will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms, upon entering the facility.
As an organization, Alomere Health is dedicated to our core values of Accountability, Compassion, Excellence, Hospitality and Integrity. As we continue to review the screening process and our visitor restrictions, we are aiming our focus on Hospitality. As integral pieces of a patient’s care team, it is important for loved ones to be able to accompany their patient during their visit(s) to our facilities. Knowing this, Alomere Health has updated its visitor restrictions to more closely align with its value of Hospitality.
Thank you for trusting Alomere Health as we welcome back our patients’ visitors and guests.