(Alexandria, MN)--Alomere Health has announced that Dr. Dan Kryder has accepted the position of Chief Medical Officer.
Officials at Alomere say that "Dr. Kryder will continue to have a significant clinic practice as he balances his part-time administrative duties as CMO, partnering with administration and medical staff to advance our quality agenda by providing strategic and clinical leadership at outpatient and inpatient facilities across Alomere Health to meet specific goals for quality as well as safe and efficient patient care."
As the CMO, Dr. Kryder will reportedly "assume broad oversight on clinical strategy, clinical integration and the cost of care across the system helping to connect operational, clinical, and business objectives for Alomere Health."
Responsibilities will also "encompass work in several strategic areas, including the pursuit of the Quadruple Aim, the transformation of primary care, the creation of systems to ensure reliable care transitions, and engaging community partners to improve the health of populations and communities."
Since joining Alomere Health, Dr. Kryder has been very active, holding multiple leadership positions including Medical Director for both Knute Nelson nursing home and hospice, as well as Medical Director for Douglas County Public Health. In 2020, Dr. Kryder was elected and served a one-year term as Chief of Staff at Alomere Health. In addition to having a very busy clinic practice, he currently serves in several leadership positions at the Alexandria Clinic including the Alexandria Clinic Board, the Clinic Practice Council, the Clinic Leadership Council, and well as Medical Director of Primary Care.
Dr. Kryder and his wife Jenna, who have three sons, moved to Alexandria in 2013 as he joined the Internal Medicine department at Alexandria Clinic. Dr. Kryder received his undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University and went on to medical school at St Louis University School of Medicine where he also completed his residency in Internal Medicine.
Officials say that he will begin his responsibilities as CMO effective May 2nd.