Algae bloom begins to be found in some lakes across Minnesota

(Photo courtesy: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency)

(Undated)--With the weather warming up comes an advisory to beware of the algae bloom around parts of Minnesota.  The Minnesota Department of Health recommends staying out of a lake or pond it's not clear enough to see your feet when you're knee deep, and if there's any doubt, stay out. They also remind you to not let your pets drink or swim in the water. 

