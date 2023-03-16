(Fargo, ND) – Federal prosecutors will no longer seek the death penalty for Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr. in the 2003 kidnapping and murder of University of North Dakota student and Minnesota native Dru Sjodin. The U-S Attorney for North Dakota says his “thoughts and prayers are with Sjodin's family.”
The U-S Attorney for North Dakota Mac Schneider says he recently met with Sjodin’s family in central Minnesota. Sjodin was from Pequot Lakes and graduated from high school there in 2000.
Rodriguez has been on death row at a federal facility in Indiana.
The move came as a directive from U-S Attorney General Merrick Garland.