(Alexandria, MN) -- The 101st Resorters concluded Saturday at the Alexandria Golf Club, and the field of trophy holders included a pair of repeat champs and a player who was pivotal in the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team capturing back-to-back Class AAA titles in 2021 and 2022.
Alexandria Golf Club's Hannah Boraas reigns supreme in Women's Division: Less than two months after contributing to a Class AAA Championship with the Alexandria Cardinals, Hannah Boraas has now added a Resorters trophy to her collection. She won a pair of matches on Saturday to emerge with the title. Seeded sixth out of the 16-player Women's Championship Division at the start of the week, Boraas defeated Caroline Monty in Saturday's semifinal round, 3-and-2 before edging top-seeded Emma Carpenter 1-up later in the day for the title. It marks the second Resorters trophy for Boraas, who previously finished first in the Junior 13-15 Division.
Following the awards program at the Alexandria Golf Club, Hannah Boraas spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg. Listen to the conversation in the audio player below. It is just under eight minutes in length.
Long-time Voice of the Cardinals on KXRA narrowly missed capturing top honors: In the Grand Master's Division at this year's Resorters, Dave Harris was seeking a fourth Resorters title in his distinguished golf career. In Saturday's final round, Harris was edged by Garfield's Mike Golden 2-and-1. Golden placed second in the Grand Master's Division last year. Dave Harris was the play-by-play announcer of the Alexandria Cardinal sports events for 48 years with KXRA Radio before retiring from broadcasting at the end of 2014. He won the Men's Senior Division at the Resorters in 1998 and 2006 while placing first in the Men's Masters Division eight years ago.
Repeat champions include Lindberg, Johnson: Maple Grove's Troy Johnson once again enjoyed the Resorters week at the Alexandria Golf Club. He continues to rule the Men's Executive Division, placing first for a fifth consecutive year. As the sixth seed in the 32-player field at the start of match play, Johnson prevailed twice in match play Saturday. His semifinal win came in 15 holes against Andrew Olson. In the final match, Johnson gained the title with a 2-and-1 triumph over Chad Hacker. In the Men's Senior Division, Mark Lindberg from Coppell, Texas topped the field to earn a championship repeat. Seeded second in 2022, Lindberg earned a 4-and-3 victory over Mike Herzog Saturday afternoon to cap off a 4-0 Resorters week in match play.
Saturday's final match results, by division:
- Junior 10-12: Henry Buttweiler over Garrison Johnson 2-and-1
- Junior 13-15: Lunden Esterline over Carver Larson 4-and-3
- Men's Senior: Mark Lindberg (repeat champ) over Mike Herzog 4-and-3
- Men's Masters: Jon Empanger over Steve Herzog 1-up in 19 holes
- Men's Grand Masters: Mike Golden over Dave Harris 2-and-1
- Men's Executive: Troy Johnson (repeat champ) over Chad Hacker 2-and-1
- Women's Executive: Amanda O'Donnell over Jodi Sullivan 4-and-3
- Women's Championship: Hannah Boraas over Emma Carpenter 1-up
- Men's Championship: Zak Jones over Nick Jarrett 1-up