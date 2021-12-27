(Alexandria, MN) Family and friends of longtime Alexandria businessman Fred Bursch are flooding social media with warm thoughts following his death last Thursday, December 23rd. Fred had several bouts with cancer.
Fred was perhaps most known as the president of Bursch Travel. It's the travel business his father started back in 1956. Fred's daughter Lara Deppisch said on the company's facebook page, "It's with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our chairman, and my dad, Fred Bursch. For over four decades, he lead our team with a quiet grace and determination - always trying to do better and to be better. To say he will be missed is an incredible understatement. Until we meet again, I know our entire Bursch Travel family will be working hard to make him proud."
Among many other organizations, Fred was involved in, and big supporter of the Legacy of the Lakes Museum and Theatre L'Homme Dieu.