(Alexandria, MN)--On Tuesday, August 2nd the Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria will join forces with thousands of communities nationwide in a celebration of community togetherness. They will be hosting our locally known Community Night Out “Growing Stronger by Building Strong Community Partnerships”. The event will take place at City Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Alexandria Police Department cordially invites everyone to attend an evening of special events allowing our community members to join us in fun and an opportunity to get to know us. It is also our goal to show our community what the City of Alexandria has to offer its citizens and bring the community closer together.
Officials say there will be a picnic meal to enjoy along with activities and several city departments and local organizations will be on hand sharing what they offer our community.