(Undated)--A woman from the area has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash along I-94 near Hudson, Wisconsin that left a Minnesota man dead last fall. Amber Pospisil, 32, of Alexandria, was reportedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94 when her car struck an SUV driven by Mark Filbrandt, 54, from Robbinsdale. The crash took place last October. Filbrandt reportedly died at the scene.
Pospisil pleaded no contest to second-degree homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Her sentencing hearing took place on Friday. Pospisil had a previous conviction for drunk driving in Minnesota.