(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
According to the report, officials received a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 Sunday morning. Investigators says that a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-94 when it hit another vehicle.
An officer reportedly noticed signs of impairment from the wrong-way driver, Amber Pospisil, 31, of Alexandria and conducted field sobriety tests.
Pospisil was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and taken to Hudson Hospital for a blood draw.
At last check she was being held in the St. Croix County Jail. Her bail was set at $100,000 cash.