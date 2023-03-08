(Alexandria, MN)--The area will be in the spotlight tonight (Wednesday) with HGTV's hit reality show "House Hunters." (Wednesday) The episode, titled "From Homeless to Homeowner in Minnesota," will take place in Alexandria, and follow a local realtor as she helps a mother and her son find their dream home.
Realtor Becca Wesley, of Kvale Real Estate, says the show will feature three different homes in the Alexandria community, "and highlight how wonderful the local area is to live in." Becca says how she got on the show was completely by accident.
Buyer Nicole Perez will appear in the episode with her son, Jax. She says it was hard to keep a secret.
House Hunters has been in production since 1999 with nearly 1,800 episodes that have aired. The Alexandria episode is set to air tonight at 9 p.m. CST.