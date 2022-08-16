(Alexandria, MN)--The personal-finance website WalletHub today (Tuesday) released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, coupled with its state-by-state ranking of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems.
To determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates, WalletHub reportedly compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. Alexandria Technical & Community College came in third on the list just behind State Technical College of Missouri and Northwest Iowa Community College.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls came in at No. 48 on the list, while Ridgewater in Willmar came in at No. 77.
According to the report, Minnesota also has the seventh best state community college system in the nation.