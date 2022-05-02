(Alexandria, MN)-- The City of Alexandria announces its partnership with the University of Minnesota and the date for its Welcoming and Inclusive Community Assessment and Our Community Matters campaign. The City of Alexandria’s vision is to be a welcoming, vibrant, diverse, and culturally rich community with opportunities for positive social interaction and inclusivity of all citizens.
Working with the University, the city will be launching a community engagement campaign called “Our Community Matters” to help gain a better understanding of community members’ lived experiences related to the concept of inclusion.
Monday, May 16th the University of Minnesota will be hosting an in-person Welcoming and Inclusive Community Assessment from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at Alexandria Technical & Community College, with members representing seven segments of our community: Health care, law enforcement, school system, religious organizations, business community, non-profit organizations, and local government.
“We believe this is an important step to gain insights from all people in our community” says Kelli Minnerath, committee chairperson. “Not only will the public be able to share their comments and lived experiences, but the assessment findings will be transparent and shared by the City of Alexandria. We’re sharing the results and using the voice of our community members to shape the future work of our committee.”
The goal of the assessment is to identify where the community is succeeding in achieving its vision and where there are clear opportunities for improvement. Through the assessment the city will learn about the thoughts and priorities that matter most to its community members.
The public is invited to participate and register for the Monday, May 16th event online at tinyurl.com/alexwelcome2022. The assessment event will be held at the Alexandria Technical and Community College.
Mayor Bobbie Osterberg supports the Welcoming and Inclusion Assessment. She stated, “The Our Community Matters Campaign supports the I.C.E. guiding principle to make decisions based on integrity, commitment, and engagement by our community members. What is learned from the assessment will serve as a foundation for the City’s strategic plan and build on the commitment to make Alexandria the place you choose.”
Additional information about assessment: Kelli Minnerath, Committee Chairperson kelli@hfhdouglascounty.org
https://extension.umn.edu/community-news-and-insights/assessment-helps-communities-measurereadiness-diversity-and-inclusion.