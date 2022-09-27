(Alexandria, MN)--A preliminary Alexandria School District 206 school levy for 2023 was approved by the Alexandria School Board on Monday, September 26, during the regular board meeting. The proposed preliminary levy amount of $17,761,726.16 is an increase from last year’s final levy by $1,526,170.18, or 9.40%. The taxes paid in 2023 affect the district’s 2023-24 fiscal year.
The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) computes the levy limitation for each school district based on current legislation and formulas. The School Board can approve levy amounts up to but not exceeding the limits established by the state. Examples include operating capital levy, long term facilities maintenance levy, career & technical levy, and safe school levy.
After 2 years of a levy decrease, the levy for other post-employment benefits (OPEB) represents the majority of the increase for the payable 2023 levy. School districts are required to fund 2 years of general fund OPEB expenditures before receiving levy revenue, which results in a $1,402,489.51 increase for the payable 2023 levy. The remainder of the levy calculations represent an increase of only $123,680.67, or 0.76%. Approximately 36.2% of the levy is for debt issuances for building bonds, while 3.6% is for Community Service and the remaining 60.2% (about $10.7 million) is for the general/OPEB fund.
The final levy amount can be reduced from the preliminary levy but cannot increase unless the changes are authorized by MDE. The school district will make a certification on the final 2022 (payable 2023) levy during its December meeting. This meeting will also cover the annual Truth in Taxation presentation.