(Alexandria, MN)--Unofficial results for the Alexandria School Board race have been announced on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters in APS re-elected incumbents Maureen Eigen and Alan Zeithamer, while newcomers Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen were elected to their first term on the Board. Four APS School Board member seats were on the General Election ballot, with four year terms running January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2026.
For the latest results you may go to the Secretary of State’s website. The newly elected Board members will join existing Board Directors Angie Krebs, Dave Anderson, and Pam Carlson. School Board Director Dean Anderson did not seek re-election. The election results will be officially certified on November 15 at a special school board canvassing meeting.