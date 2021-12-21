(Alexandria, MN) After holding a public hearing, the Alexandria School Board approved the final levy for 2022 on Monday, December 20. The final levy amount of $16,235,555.98 is a decrease from last year’s final levy by $52,620.01, or 0.32%. The taxes paid in 2022 provides revenue for the district’s 2022-23 fiscal year. The final levy reflects no change from the preliminary levy approved in September. The third year of the voter-approved phased-in operating levy represents an increase of $393,695.83 and the utilization of lease levy authority for the additions at Discovery Middle School and the Early Education Center represent an increase of $682,678.76. These two funding categories combine for an increase of approximately $1.08 million while all other categories total a $1,128,994.60 decrease. Approximately 44.5% of the levy is for debt issuances for building & OPEB bonds, while 3.9% is for Community Service and the remaining 51.6% (about $8.37 million) is for the general fund.
Alexandria School Board approves final levy at 0.32% decrease
- Jill Johnson Communications & Marketing Director Alexandria Public Schools – ISD #206
