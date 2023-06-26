(Alexandria, MN)--Over the weekend the area saw some much-needed rain. Locally, Alexandria received nearly .75 inches of rain from Friday-Sunday. On Sunday, Alexandria received .10 inches of rain. However, on Saturday the area received the heaviest rainfall with .57 inches of rain reported. Another .07 inches of rain was reported on Friday.
More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Much of the state is dealing with abnormally dry conditions.
Sunday
Alexandria .10”
Glenwood .08”
Saturday
Alexandria .57”
Glenwood 1 .00"
Long Prairie .54”
Friday
Alexandria .07”
Carlos .03”
Glenwood .12”