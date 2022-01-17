Chanhassen, MN) -- Parts of Minnesota are digging out from significant snowfall received during Friday's winter storm. Marshall and Granite Falls reported nine inches, eight-and-a-half inches fell near Mankato, St. Peter and Dawson got seven-and-a-half, Willmar had seven-plus, Owatonna and Albert Lea were at six-and-a-half inches, and there was a half foot at Two Harbors along the North Shore. In Alexandria, 4.5 inches of snow were reported on Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported 377 crashes statewide between 5 a-m and 5 p-m Friday and 33 were injury crashes. More than 200 vehicles went off the roads.