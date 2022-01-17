Snow makes for interesting driving across MN

December 11th snowfall left many roads in rural Minnesota with a layer of snow and ice.

 Joe Korkowski

Chanhassen, MN)  --  Parts of Minnesota are digging out from significant snowfall received during Friday's winter storm.  Marshall and Granite Falls reported nine inches, eight-and-a-half inches fell near Mankato, St. Peter and Dawson got seven-and-a-half, Willmar had seven-plus, Owatonna and Albert Lea were at six-and-a-half inches, and there was a half foot at Two Harbors along the North Shore.  In Alexandria, 4.5 inches of snow were reported on Friday. 

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 377 crashes statewide between 5 a-m and 5 p-m Friday and 33 were injury crashes.  More than 200 vehicles went off the roads.