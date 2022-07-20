(Douglas County, MN)--The Alexandria RC Flyers Club held their “Fun Fly and Swap Meet" over the weekend north of Alexandria.
The event took place on Saturday. It was originally set for June 4, but it had to be rescheduled due to the storms that hit the area back in May.
The event was well attended at their location north of Alexandria off of Highway 29 and west on County Road 5. Enthusiasts from as far away as the Twin Cities were on hand for the event.
Jack Cottington, one of the organizers and members of the event, said that RC Flyers has a long history in the Alexandria area dating back to the 1980s.
If you would like to find out more abut the club you ca go to their website at: http://www.alexrcflyers.com.