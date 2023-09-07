(Alexandria, MN)--The website World Atlas has ranked the "10 Gorgeous Minnesota Towns to Visit in 2023," and Alexandria has made the list.
They say that "Alexandria is a recreational paradise, surrounded by the sparkling waters of a chain of lakes. Big Ole, a giant Viking statue, stands as a local landmark." They also mention that "Alexandria's vibrant downtown area features boutique shops, art galleries, and diverse dining options."
Other cities that made the list include: Stillwater, Duluth, Grand Marais, Red Wing, Lanesboro, Winona, Ely, Northfield and Walker.
For more on the report go to: https://www.worldatlas.com/cities/10-gorgeous-minnesota-towns-to-visit-in-2023.html.