(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Public Schools is pleased to announce the selection of Stephanie Ruegemer as the new principal of Woodland Elementary School, effective July 1. Ruegemer replaces Darla Harstad, who will be retiring on June 30. School Board approval is expected at the April 17 regular board meeting.
Ruegemer was one of four candidates selected for first-round interviews. The interview team comprised of Woodland parents, three Woodland staff, and district leadership members. The first round of interviews was conducted on March 21. The field was narrowed to two finalists. A candidate forum was held on March 28, inviting Woodland staff and parent participation and feedback, and a tour for candidates was conducted by Woodland 5th-grade ambassadors.
Ruegemer serves as a secondary assistant principal 6-12 in the Rocori School District and brings over 20 years of education experience. “I am deeply grateful to have this opportunity to be a part of the rich tradition that is Alexandria Schools,” said Ruegemer. “I have a deep passion for education and am excited to support the amazing staff, students, and families of Woodland Elementary. I am eager to get started and be a part of such a great team.”
Ruegemer earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bemidji State University. She completed her master’s degree in educational leadership at Concordia University in Saint Paul, and her K-12 administrative license.
Stephanie ‘Steph’ and her husband Brent, along with their two children - son Cru in 6th grade and daughter Kameryn in 4th grade - enjoy volleyball, hockey, baseball and days on the water. They are looking forward to building connections in the Alexandria community.