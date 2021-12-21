(Alexandria, MN) At the regular board meeting December 20, the Alexandria School Board approved a two-year agreement with members of Education Minnesota-Alexandria (EMA). The approved teacher’s contract is retroactive to July 1, 2021 and runs through June 30, 2023. “I am pleased with the collaborative approach to resolving the challenging educational and financial issues facing school districts today,” stated Jessie Hjelle, Director of Human Resources.
Key financial terms of the new agreement include:
● 2% increase to all salary schedules each year with additional adjustments for longevity pay.
● An increase in the district’s contribution to health insurance by 3.5% over the two-year agreement.
● Migration of Early Education teachers into the master salary schedule and all contract provisions.
● An increase in the stipend for teachers with certification to teach college-level courses.
● Adjustments for Learning Resource Teachers.
● Various language modifications relating to leave and internal credits.
The collective bargaining process included a lot of discussion about attracting and retaining teachers. “The contract keeps us competitive with neighboring districts and offers additional benefits and flexibility to our current staff members,” Hjelle said. EMA members ratified the contract prior to School Board action.