(Alexandria, MN) -- Twenty-four Alexandria Area High School recent graduates and current students earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advanced Placement exams during the 2022-2023 school year.
AP courses are taught by high school teachers who follow course guidelines developed and published by the College Board. AP courses are an option for high school students to access college-level learning opportunities while enrolled at Alexandria Area High School and taking courses on the high school campus. Most colleges and universities nationwide offer college credit, advanced placement, or both, for qualifying AP Exam scores.
The AP Scholar Awards given and students recognized include:
- AP Scholar designation is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. Congratulations to Amanda Bergerson, Erick Bergerson, Madeline Boe, Maxwell Chinn, Spenser Chinn, Jacob Fleming, Monroe Glade, Morgan Harrison, Abi Kor, Hannah Larson, Madison O’Shea, Emily Olson, Erik Reineke, Marisa Rousu, Cooper Running, Ellen Sansted, and Joe Wieberdink.
- AP Scholar with Honor are students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Students that earned AP Scholar with Honor status include Anna Dare, Josephine Hochsprung, Matthew Jiang, Tatum Ketelsen, and Aisling O’Connor.
- AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Congratulations to Jaelyn Miller and Greta Oldenkamp who each earned the AP Scholar with Distinction award.
“It’s an honor for our district to see the number of students earning national recognition as AP Scholars increasing,” said Darcy Josephson, Assistant Superintendent – Teaching & Learning. “These students excelled in rigorous college level courses during their high school years which demonstrates a lot of grit and motivation on their part. We continue to be extremely proud of our AP teachers for their commitment to the students’ learning in these accelerated courses.”
Alexandria Area High School (AAHS) is committed to offering an early college, comprehensive approach to post-secondary success. For more information, visit www.alexschools.org/aahs.