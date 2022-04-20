(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria School District 206 has announced administrative appointments effective for the 2022-23 school year.
Carla Ptacek, current executive director of the Runestone Area Education District (RAED) announced her retirement effective June 30. RAED is a partnership between the Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville, Minnewaska, Osakis, and Parkers Prairie school districts that work together to serve special education students.
As part of a restructuring of RAED leadership, Michelle Bethke-Kaliher, currently Director of Student Support Services, will also serve as the part-time Executive Director of RAED (Runestone Area Education District), effective July 1, 2022. Given these additional responsibilities for our district, Matt Aker, currently principal at Discovery Middle School, will be a Principal on Special Assignment in the area of student support services starting July 1.
“I am very pleased that Matt is taking this leadership role in our district,” stated Superintendent Rick Sansted. “He wants the best for every student and will provide essential leadership to ensure students have the supports and structures they need.”
While Aker has served as principal at Discovery Middle School since 2008, he was a special education teacher in the district from 1994-to 2002. “I’m excited for this opportunity,” stated Aker. “It feels like coming full circle since I started my career in this district 28 years ago as a special education teacher.”
A plan is in place to find the next principal of Discovery Middle School. The selection timeline over the next 4-6 weeks includes:
- Application opens April 20
- First round interviews
- Second Round Interviews
- Offer to the candidate
- Start Date: July 1, 2022
The district will compile an interview committee consisting of students, teachers, parents, and district leadership to help choose the school’s next principal. “We value the voices of all stakeholders to help us find the best fit for the position,” concluded Sansted.