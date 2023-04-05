(Alexandria, MN)--On Wednesday, the Alexandria Police Department was made aware of multiple calls of an attempted fraud/scam in which people receive a call from a number that appears to be from the Alexandria Police Department. The caller provides a legitimate officer's name and advises that you've missed a court date and there is a warrant for your arrest. They proceed to ask a variety of questions in order to gain your personal information. Officials say this is a scam.
Please know that law enforcement doesn't typically call advising of warrants, nor do they request additional personal information or collect payment over the phone. If you receive a call of this nature, please hang up before releasing any information. If you have been a victim of this scam and are out any money, please contact their office for assistance, 320-762-8151.
You can check for an active Douglas County warrant by visiting their website. They encourage wanted subjects to contact their office on their own to clear up their warrant. https://www.douglascountymn.gov/outstanding-warrants