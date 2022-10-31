(Alexandria, MN)--With Halloween today (Monday), Alexandria Police Department Sgt. Chad Schroeder has some tips for the trick-or-treaters in the area to stay safe. He says to have some reflective tape on your costume or on your trick-or-treat bag. He also says to have children go with a parent or guardian.
Sgt. Schroeder also reminds everyone about the Halloween Parade scheduled for tonight which will close some of the roads in the City of Alexandria.
The 2nd annual Halloween Parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. today and is put on by the Vikingland Community Support Group.