The Alexandria Police Department has some tips to keep you safe this Halloween

(Courtesy: Alexandria Police Department)

(Alexandria, MN)--With Halloween today (Monday), Alexandria Police Department Sgt. Chad Schroeder has some tips for the trick-or-treaters in the area to stay safe.  He says to have some reflective tape on your costume or on your trick-or-treat bag.  He also says to have children go with a parent or guardian.  

Sgt. Chad Schroeder offers some tips to stay safe this Halloween

Sgt. Schroeder also reminds everyone about the Halloween Parade scheduled for tonight which will close some of the roads in the City of Alexandria.  

The Halloween Parade will cause some roads to be closed this evening

The 2nd annual Halloween Parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. today and is put on by the Vikingland Community Support Group.

