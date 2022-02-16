(Alexandria, Minn.)--The Alexandria Police Department has issued the following update on the death at the 3M plant in Alexandria last week:
In the early morning hours of 02-08-2022, Alexandria Police and Fire along with North Memorial Ambulance service responded to a job related injury at the 3M plant in Alexandria. It was determined on arrival that a 3M employee was deceased.
The Alexandria Police Department conducted a preliminary investigation and has been working with OSHA as the lead investigation authority as it relates to work place related injuries and deaths.
The name of the person involved has not been released at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.