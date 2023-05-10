(Alexandria, MN)--On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department was called to Alomere Health for a report of an individual allegedly recording with a device in an employee locker room. After further investigation, it was determined that Corey Johns had placed a recording device in an employee locker room and was actively recording persons changing in that locker room. Johns was arrested for Interference With Privacy, Minnesota Statute 609.74, and arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Monday, May 8th, 2023.
The Alexandria Police Department has reportedly executed several search warrants, and a detective is processing the digital data to identify potential victims. They are working closely with Alomere Health as this case continues. If there are employees of the hospital that feel they may have been video recorded, officials are asking that you call the Alexandria Police Department and speak with a detective. After processing the data, authorities will be working to identify and contact any person that may have been recorded.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.