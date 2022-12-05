(Belton, Texas)--The No. 13th ranked Bethel University football team saw its season come to an end falling to defending national champions and No. 3 Mary-Hardin Baylor 41-28 in the NCAA quarterfinals. The Royals captured their third 10-win season over the last nine years finishing 10-3. UMBH moves to the semifinals where they take on North Central in a rematch of last year's Stagg Bowl
Quarterback and Alexandria native Jaran Roste left his stamp on the program as he finishes his Bethel career as the Royals' all-time leader in passing yards (9,051), TD passes (70), rushing TDs (45), completions (682), passing attempts (1,043) and total offense (11,509 yards). His 2,458 rushing yards sits 10th all-time.
Roste in the game was 27-of-44 for 266 passing yards and three TDs.
The Royals were narrowly outgained by UMHB 449-414. Bethel threw for 273 yards compared to the 276 by the opposition. On the ground, they rushed for 141 yards on 32 carries while the Crusaders went 173 yards on 30 carries.