(Collegeville, MN)--Quarterback Jaran Roste has been named one of four finalists for the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy, an award presented to the most outstanding football player in Division III.
Roste, an Alexandria native, goes down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Bethel history holding career records in passing yards (9,051), TD passes (70), rushing TDs (45), completions (682), passing attempts (1,043) and total offense (11,509 yards). His 2,458 rushing yards sits 10th all-time.
This year, he threw for 2,639 yards through the air on 207-of-302 passing with 23 touchdowns and averaging 219.9 yards a game. His 68.5 completion percentage ranks 13th nationally. The dual threat QB rushed for 445 yards on 67 carries and brought it into the endzone five times. He was even involved in special teams punting it away seven times for an average 49.4 yards.
He was named the MIAC Offensive Player of the Year and most recently the D3football.com Region 6 Offensive Player of the Year. He became just the 11th player in MIAC history to be a four-time All-MIAC honoree.
A large component of the Gagliardi Trophy is off-field community service and academic work. Roste was named to the 2022 AFCA Allstate Good Works Team.
The 2022 Gagliardi Trophy winner will be revealed on D3football.com during the week of the NCAA Division III football national championship, the evening of Friday, Dec. 16. In the lead up to the announcement of the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy winner, D3football.com and the J-Club Twitter account (@JClubSJU) will provide updates on specific dates and times of the announcement.