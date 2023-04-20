(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Mayor Bobbie Osterberg has issued a proclamation for Pope County Sheriff Deputy Josh Owen who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Cyrus last weekend.
Proclamation from Mayor Bobbie Osterberg:
As an act of love, respect and gratitude, to honor the life, and memory of Deputy Joshua Owen; and as an act of support for all law enforcement and first responders who are charged with protecting and serving our community; I am inviting all businesses and residents in the City of Alexandria to fly their American flag at half-mast from Friday, April 21 at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, April 24 at 8:00 a.m. Deputy Owen’s funeral will be held on Saturday at Minnewaska High School.