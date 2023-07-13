(Alexandria, MN)--On Monday evening, an Alexandria Police Officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that was traveling in excess of 70 mph in a 30-mph speed limit zone in the area of 22nd Avenue and Jefferson Street. The vehicle pulled over momentarily before accelerating at a high rate of speed. The traffic stop was discontinued for public safety concerns, unsafe speeds of the suspect vehicle, traveling towards a residential area and the driver was identified by the officer.
Tristan Affeldt, 27, of Alexandria, was identified as the driver and was the only occupant of the vehicle. A short time later, officers located the vehicle in the 500 Block of Spruce Street, unoccupied. Officers impounded the vehicle, but were unable to locate Affeldt.
After continued investigation and intelligence gathering, officers were able to establish a location they believed Affeldt to be at. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, officers observed Affeldt in the driveway of the residence, he was apprehended and taken into custody without incident.
Affeldt is being held at the Douglas County Jail pending charges of Driving After Cancelation – Inimical to Public Safety, Fleeing Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Stop Sign Violation and seizure of the vehicle use.