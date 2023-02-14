(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County say a man from Alexandria has been sentenced for promoting prostitution. According to the report, Michael Jamal Williams, 37, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to the charge back on January 27th. He and was immediately sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of sex trafficking and receiving profits from prostitution were dismissed. He will get credit for already serving 64-days in the county jail.
According to the criminal complaint, an undercover officer responded to an ad which advertised prostitution in February of 2021. They reportedly struck an agreement to pay for sex acts at a St. Cloud hotel.
Authorities say several search warrants were used in the investigation.