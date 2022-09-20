(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater.
Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County Road 145, approaching the intersection when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck another vehicle in the intersection. The crash caused both vehicles to roll into the ditch.
Authorities says the driver of the second vehicle, Jeffrey Huston, 36, of Alexandria, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. In addition, one of Noordmans four passengers, a 3-year-old, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Noordmans was reportedly cited for the stop sign violation. The crash does remains under investigation.