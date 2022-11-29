Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce seeking Top 5 Under 40

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for the Top 5 Under 40 once again this year.
The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber teams up with the Echo Press each year and are accepting nominations for this year's Top 5 Under 40 Young Professionals. The honor recognizes the talent of emerging leaders in any business sector in the Alexandria Lakes Area who are younger than age 40.
The Top 5 Professionals will be featured in the Chamber’s Year in Review publication, published by and inserted into the Echo Press in January, and will be honored at the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration event in early 2023.
Visit alexandriamn.org to submit your nomination. Nominations must be received by noon, Tuesday, December 6, 2022.