More than 800 Shriners and their spouses are heading to Alexandria the week of August 23rd - 26th for the Midwest Shrine Association Convention. The Shriners will have a parade in both Alexandria and in Glenwood. There will be little cars, mini bikes, big wheel tricycles, go-karts, motorcycles, ATVs and horses, with many performing in formation. In addition there will be bands and clowns as well. The parades are at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in Alexandria and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26 in Glenwood.