(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a slow-moving frontal boundary will bring significant changes later today. (Friday) Ahead of the front they say highs will be in the 80s, but behind the front highs will only be in the 50s.
Officials say widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop later tonight and last into Sunday. They say snow will mix in towards the end, but any accumulation should be less than an inch.
On Thursday, Alexandria climbed to a very warm 77 degrees at 6 p.m. The record high, however, will stand at 84 degrees for Alexandria.