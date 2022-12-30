(BENTON, KY)--The first season of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) General Tire Team Series is set to premiere this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. CT, with a two-hour episode on the Outdoor Channel – Match No. 1 of the Lucas Oil Qualifier Presented by B&W Trailer Hitches. The event, hosted by Explore Alexandria Tourism, was filmed this fall in Alexandria, Minnesota.
The General Tire Team Series showcases the superstars from the Bass Pro Tour competing as teams across four events for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash payouts. Each episode will feature nine MLF anglers competing as three, three-man teams.
The anglers on each team wear wireless earpieces, which provide constant communication with their teammates. This communication allows each team to work together and strategize in real time on the water, shifting baits, techniques and areas as needed.
Each Qualifier is broken down into three matches. Saturday’s two-hour premiere will feature three teams visiting the Le Homme Dieu Chain of Lakes in Alexandria, Minnesota. The anglers do not learn where they are competing until they arrive to the launch ramp each morning of competition.