(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Craft Beer Tour was a big hit on Saturday, July 23rd. The event took place at Knute Nelson Ball Park. The day started with some rain, but as the gates opened for our VIP ticketholders, the rain ended and the sun came out for all to enjoy a fun afternoon of "tasting" some of the finest adult beverages.
Organizers say that well over 500 people were on hand for the "tour" of 19 craft breweries and cideries from all over the region. There were also many local vendors on hand as well.
A big thank you goes out to all of the sponsors along with our event support sponsor – Alexandria Baseball and Softball Capital Campaign. A special thank you to our title and ticket sponsor County Line Liquor.
Chris Uhde, of Leighton Broadcasting in Alexandria, who helps organize the event locally said that "plans are being ironed out for next year's third annual Craft Beer Tour."