ALEXANDRIA, MN | March 24, 2022 – Alexandria Technical & Community College will begin offering an approved Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) program to meet new federal regulations for all new commercial driver license (CDL) applicants.
The first available ELDT program for students and businesses who operate their own tractor trailers begins April 4. Visit alextech.edu/customized-training to search for programs.
Under new regulations that went into effect on Feb. 7, all CDL applicants must complete an approved ELDT program before attempting the CDL test.
The program requires one week of evening instruction followed by complete-at-your-own-pace online trucking theory instruction. Upon completion of the instructional portion of the program, students will need to demonstrate hands-on proficiency with an Alexandria College instructor in order to take the CDL test at the DMV.
Students should plan to practice their driving skills with their employer or business partner and attend our behind-the-wheel training prior to attempting their hands-on proficiency. Passing the hands-on proficiency means successful passage of the ELDT program’s training.
Alexandria Technical & Community College has provided Professional Truck Driving skills training for decades. Those who do not have access to trucks and would like to learn the trucking industry, and especially for intensive behind-the-wheel training, are highly encouraged to enroll in our 16-week Professional Truck Driving Certificate program offered starting each August and January. Financial aid is available for students enrolled in the 16-week program. Both program pathways lead to obtaining the CDL.
Residents of Douglas County may be eligible to have tuition covered. Visit alextech.edu/raise for more information and to inquire.