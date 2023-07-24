(Alexandria) -- The second regular meeting in July for the Alexandria City Council is scheduled for today. The agenda is scheduled to feature a public hearing pertaining to the first reading of a cannabis business moratorium for the City of Alexandria. City Attorney Tom Jacobson has drafted an ordinance regarding temporarily prohibiting the operation of a cannabis business in the City of Alexandria. A new state law takes effect at the start of next month where Minnesota will become the 23rd state in the Union that will make it legal for adults to use marijuana recreationally. Before any moratorium can be implemented, the Council must hold a public hearing.
The City Council will also be asked to adopt a resolution to revise the position of Assistant City Administrator/Human Resources Director, naming an interim Assistant City Administrator and setting forth the hiring process for a new Human Resources Director. The resolution would appoint Community Development Director Mike Weber as interim Assistant City Administrator, while also advertising the position of Human Resources Director.
Ted Cash from ALP Utilities is scheduled to address the City Council this evening. The Alexandria Golf Club has applied for an exemption to the prohibition on private wells, and that application was first submitted to ALP’s Board of Public Utilities. The Board of Public Utilities voted to approve Alexandria Golf Club’s application for the exemption by a 3-to-2 vote, so the Alexandria City Council will now be tasked with approving the exemption, denying it, or tabling the application to a future meeting.
The Council will be asked to adopt a motion to participate in an alley paving project for the block bounded by Elm and Fillmore Streets and Sixth and Seventh Avenue. The three owners of property that abut that public alley, Trumm Drug, First Congregational Church, and Widseth, intend to jointly repave their private parking lots later in the summer. According to two price quotes gathered, the city’s financial share of the project would be a maximum of 15 thousand, 150 dollars. Photos of the current state of the public alley in question, generally regarded as being in very poor condition, are expected to be shared at the meeting.
Tonight’s Alexandria City Council Meeting is set to start at 7:00 in the City Hall Council Chambers at 704 Broadway.