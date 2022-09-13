(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, September 12, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
THC Ordinance tabled til next Council meeting.
Part of Douglas Street will be closed for Halloween.
Investigation of recent 3rd Avenue vehicle-pedestrian crash underway.
Work on the 18th Avenue Project resumes next year.
Restricted parking signs on Elm Street to be removed.
Options needed for pedestrian safety on North McKay.
No parking signs needed on either side of Lincoln School.
Home Rule Charter Amendments approved.
A second snow removal machine needed for part of Broadway sidewalks.
Armor Protected Crisis Response Vehicle approved for City Police.
An additional Date for Viking Speedway.
Annexation approved.
Part of Fourth Avenue East approved for vacating.
Recovery Month Walk and Picnic approved for September 16th .
HRA Tax Levy set.
Council closed session to consider property appraisal.