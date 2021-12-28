(Alexandria, Minn.) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday with a variety of issues discussed at their latest meeting. Some of the issues discussed included:
A new addition to Alomere Health.
Workforce housing.
ALP continues undergrounding project.
Proposed TIF District 62 Meadow Homes.
Distribution & Redistribution of Coronavirus funding.
Certifying Charges for snow and trash removal.
A portion of Summer Meadows won’t be vacated.
Property at 5667 highway 29 South will be annexed.
The house at 902 Elm Street to be abated.