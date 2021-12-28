2021 Alexandria City Council

2021 Alexandria City Council: Andrew Weiner, Scott Allen, Dave Benson, Mayor Bobbie Osterberg and Roger Thalman.  Missing is Ward 1 councilman Bill Franzen.

(Alexandria, Minn.) The Alexandria City Council met on Monday with a variety of issues discussed at their latest meeting.  Some of the issues discussed included:

Part One City Council--Tom Chorley

A new addition to Alomere Health.

Workforce housing.

ALP continues undergrounding project.

Proposed TIF District 62 Meadow Homes.

Distribution & Redistribution of Coronavirus funding.

Certifying Charges for snow and trash removal.

A portion of Summer Meadows won’t be vacated.

Property at 5667 highway 29 South will be annexed.

The house at 902 Elm Street to be abated.