(Undated)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to partner with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber and 25 other co-hosting Chambers across Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota to present the Midwest Energy Summit on Wednesday, February 8 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed across the Upper Midwest from the Delta by Marriott in Fargo, North Dakota. The premier sponsors are Cass County Electric Cooperative and Bremer Bank.
The Midwest Economic Outlook Summit brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and economic experts from across the nation to discuss the pressing issues facing our region and country. With supply and workforce shortages, rising inflation rates, and economic uncertainty, it's more important than ever to stay informed and take a holistic approach to understand where our economy is heading.
The summit will feature keynote speakers Douglas Duncan, Senior Vice President for Fannie Mae, and Ron Feldman, First Vice President for Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, along with panels of leaders from various sectors including agriculture, energy, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the challenges ahead, explore ways for businesses to stay agile and thrive in this ever-evolving environment, and discuss the significant challenges that might lie ahead. This summit is also an opportunity to connect with local, regional, and national leaders.
Event information and well as livestream and in-person registration can be found online at fmwfchamber.com/events/details/midwest-economic-outlook-summit. Cost is $45. Use code “Alexandria Chamber” when registering. Upcoming summits include an Agriculture Summit on June 6 and a Cybersecurity and Technology Summit on August 17.