(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 31st Duffers Delight Golf Tournament on Monday, June 5th at Alexandria Golf Club. More than 200 people gathered for a day of fun, networking, and golf, including 36 teams and 44 sponsors.
The event is the main fundraiser for the Chamber, supporting its mission to promote the Alexandria Lakes Area as the ultimate destination to live, work, play and prosper. The event’s Title Sponsor is Innovative Builders, Inc. Other major event sponsors include C&L Distributing, Vaultas, Alexandria Motors, Alomere Health, Diamond Buick GMC, Glenwood State Bank, Juettner Motors, Marcus Construction, Tri County Foam Insulation, and Winning Edge Graphics.
This year’s tournament winners include the following:
• Champion: Bell Bank. Team members: Jeff Patience, Bell Bank; Eddie Reif, Alomere Health; Derek Swedberg, Swedberg Wood Products; Robb Buttweiler, Buttweilers Do All.
• 2nd Place: Marcus Construction. Team members: Jim Bach, Eli Gunderson, Lane Kleist, Cody Blevins, Marcus Construction.
• 3rd Place: The ‘Hole in Fun’ Gang. Team members: Jeff Roste, Creative Impact Design; Dan Jackson, Gale Jackson, and Al Brogaard, Retired.
• Skins Winner: Bethany on the Lake. Team Members: Matthew Fischer, Bethany on the Lake; Adam Arnquist, Arnquist Carpet Plus Color Tile; Jeff Roquette, Pinnacle Manufacturing; Pete Bright, Fifth Third Bank.
• Putting Contest winners: $200 Chamber Bucks – Dalon Bitzan, Innovative Builders, Inc.; $100 Chamber Bucks – Sam Pederson, Juettner Motors; $50 Chamber Bucks – TJ Hinrichs, Northstar Bottled Water Solutions.
• Orange Ball Game Winner: First Western Bank – Team 1. Richard Hawes, First Western Bank & Trust; Doug Holm, Realty Executives; Shawn Reilly, Realty Group; Jared Wagner, Integrity Title, Inc.
For more information on Chamber events, go to: www.alexandriamn.org/eventsandprograms.