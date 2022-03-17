(Alexandria, MN)--Explore Alexandria Tourism and the AIM Weekend Walleye Series are excited to announce Alexandria will host the 2022 AIM Walleye Series National Championship on June 3-4, 2022 on Lake Miltona. Woodland Resort overlooks Miltona’s 5800 acres of water surface and will be AIM’s hosting headquarters.
“Surprised? You shouldn’t be. At seven miles long, Miltona has never seen a boat hull from any major walleye tournament, and we’re wondering why,” says Denny Fox, AIM national tournament director.
Fox adds, “We’re super excited to get onto this pure fishing lake that has structure upon structure upon structure. And it poses a unique opportunity for teams to show their stuff. This lake is made for a championship that will challenge all our teams, which is exactly what a championship is meant to do.”
Miltona is a very popular lake for both walleyes and muskies. There are deep holes on the east and west basins, as well as a large mid-lake flat, Fox added. And, it has tons of bait like cisco that walleyes transitioning that time of year from spring to summer patterns will be inviting over for dinner.
Will good techniques include hanging a slow-trolled bobber and a fathead, a la Minnesota pro Doc Samson, over the side? How about a fat Minnie-sooota crawler hung on a jig, a trolled harness or a Roach Rig? How about a plastic, on a newly re-discovered Ned rig? Deep diver cranks? All of’em? You bet, says Mark Fredericks, owner of Woodland Resort on the lake’s east shore. Fredericks says his resort and the entire area near Alexandria are ready to show AIM and their Fan Nation a great time.
“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity. The lake has been producing good fishing for years. It’s a top seven muskie lake in the state and the walleyes are plentiful,” Fredericks says, who fishes here for walleye as much as he can. “The structure is unbelievable. We have sunken islands. Sand bars. Deep holes. And our weed lines are right on the ledges.”
“The last couple of years, the early season has been phenomenal,” he says. The resort itself features eight cabins with a touch of modern class and an old-style feel as well. Two other resorts are located nearby, offering great opportunities for anglers to enjoy the good fishing all year long.
“If you want to get out in the country and on a fishing lake and not have people skiing around you, this is the place to go. People come to Miltona to fish,” he adds. And that’s what AIM was looking for in a national tournament venue, Fox agreed.
“We’ve talked a lot about AIM’s philosophy of leveling the playing field so everyone has a chance to win. Miltona does that in spades. It can more than handle 31 boats for a national championship. Because fish may be transitioning then, it will give our teams a little bit of a headache to find and keep on them for two days. It will get very interesting to see who will figure it all out. They’re just going to have to figure out where the right ones are to bring home that Warrior-Yamaha- Garmin combo at the end of Day Two,” says Fox.
“We are excited to see a major national tourney coming to the Alexandria Lakes Area,” said Joe Korkowski, Executive Director of Explore Alexandria Tourism. Korkowski feels AIM’s Catch-Record-Release™ format is a huge benefit; showing potential visitors what Miltona and the 300+ other lakes in the county are capable of.
The Alexandria area has a long history of being a lake country vacation destination and a big piece of the draw is the good fishing. Miltona is about a 10-minute drive north of Alexandria. Over the years there have been local groups who have invested in stocking area lakes. Viking Sportsmen for example, between 2007 and 2017, released more than two million walleye fingerlings into area lakes, including Miltona. “When a contest like this comes along, it’s important for everyone that the fish are treated well. This tournament provides the right format to help keep the fishing sustainable,” Korkowski said.
“A small town, a large lake, and lots of walleye,” Fox added. “What’s not to like, and I’m positive our teams will be excited about coming here to compete for that beautiful Warrior-Yamaha-Garmin combo.”
As the date gets closer, AIM will have more on this and other events at its Facebook page. Stay tuned, and if you’re on the gunwales about whether to sign up for a 2022 qualifier, give AIM a try. It’s the most lucrative affordable walleye tournament out there. Registering is easy, and it’s all at AIM’s website.
