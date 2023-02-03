(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Area High School is excited to announce that Greta Oldenkamp has been selected as a State ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) award recipient.
ExCEL is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors. Students who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community are eligible. The ExCEL Award recipients are selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota.
Gretta will be recognized along with the other state award winners on 45TV during the broadcasts of the 2023 winter tournaments. They also will participate in an on-court award ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Girls Basketball State Tournament in March.
Greta is the daughter of Sara and Tim Oldenkamp. She is involved in soccer and track and field in the athletic arena. Greta is an ‘A’ Honor Roll student as well as a Spotlight on Scholarship recipient. She also has lettered each year that she has participated in athletics and holds a spot in the 4x800 meter relay school record. In other aspects, she is involved in Leadership Council, Mock Trial, Advanced Placement courses, Rotary Foreign Exchange, and A Team 206 Students who Shine. Outside of school, Greta volunteers her time mentoring and leading the youth group at her church. She also is a Minnesota SRC Certified soccer referee, basketball referee, and coaches youth soccer with the AASA Redbirds and Haitian Initiative.
Chad Duwenhoegger, AAHS Principal shared the following remarks about Greta; “She is always looking at each class and day as a way to learn and grow her knowledge. Greta is an individual with tremendous character and values. She is consistently holding herself to a high standard of effort, responsibility, and respect to others”.
This is the 26th year that the Minnesota State High School League has sponsored the ExCEL Award. Wells Fargo is the program’s sponsor. For more information about the program, please contact the League at 763-560-2262 or www.mshsl.org on the web